The State Attorney General's Office will not seek criminal charges against the Town of Niagara police officer who fatally shot a man in the man's home last year, the agency said Wednesday.

There isn't enough evidence to disprove Officer Alexander Wagner was justified in using deadly physical force when he killed Daniel Kachinoski in Kachinoski's Chester Avenue home, the AG Office of Special Investigation said in a detailed report about its investigation.

Police responded Nov. 19, 2022, to the home following the report of a domestic disturbance. About seven minutes after police arrived, Wagner fired shots after Kachinoski lunged at him and Officer Angela Micale with an object above his head, footage from home surveillance and police-worn body-camera showed.

Police said the object was a knife with a 10-inch blade.

"Here, Mr. Kachinoski had allegedly pushed his mother, pushed PO Wagner, threatened PO Wagner with a chair, and picked up a knife," AG investigators said. "When he advanced toward PO Wagner with the knife raised, POs Wagner and Micale had reasonable cause to arrest Mr. Kachinoski for menacing a police officer or peace officer ... and could have reasonably concluded that Mr. Kachinoski would imminently use deadly physical force against them. Under those circumstances, the officers did not have a duty to retreat before using deadly physical force."

A preliminary investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office concluded the officer who used deadly force was justified. Town of Niagara police and the Sheriff's Office released video of the incident two days later.

The officers deployed their Tasers several times against Kachinoski during the incident, but they appeared to have no effect on him. Kachinoski also didn't follow verbal commands from officers.

Wagner and Micale met with investigators and were interviewed about what happened, according to the AG's report.

The officers initially intended to take Kachinoski into custody under the state's mental hygiene law, based on his behavior, both officers told investigators.

Kachinoski had cannabinoids and buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat pain and opioid addiction, in his system at the time of his death, a toxicology screening concluded.

Family members told The Buffalo News the day after the incident that Kachinoski struggled with mental illness and addiction.

As part of its investigation, the AG's Office compiled parts of 911 calls, body-cam footage and home security video into a 22-minute chronological video of the incident.

A state law that went into effect in the spring of 2021 gave the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation jurisdiction to investigate cases in which a police officer "may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission," office officials said.

Prior to that, the agency had jurisdiction – granted by executive order – to investigate the deaths of unarmed civilians.