 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town of Niagara man to serve 3 years in North Tonawanda street assault
0 comments

Town of Niagara man to serve 3 years in North Tonawanda street assault

Support this work for $1 a month
Neal Kraft

Neal E. Kraft

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A Town of Niagara man will serve three years in state prison for assaulting  another man in front of a North Tonawanda bar, inflicting a head injury when the victim landed on the concrete sidewalk.

Neal E. Kraft, 30, was sentenced Friday by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who tacked on three years of post-release supervision.

Kraft pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to second-degree assault in connection with the July 31 beating outside Alexander's Lounge, 46 Sweeney St.

The maximum penalty allowed for the assault charge was seven years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News