Town of Lockport man admits shooting City of Lockport man
Town of Lockport man admits shooting City of Lockport man

Lewis Williams

Lewis Williams 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A Town of Lockport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting a City of Lockport man last year, twice in the stomach area and once in the leg.

Lewis Williams, 23, admitted to second-degree assault for shooting Ralph L. Williams, 24, June 9 inside a house on Washburn Street in the city.

The men are not related. Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. set sentencing for June 28.

Because of Lewis Williams' employment and family situation, which Kloch didn't specify, he expects to combine a short jail term with probation, unless Lewis Williams is arrested again or loses his job; then the sentence could be as long as seven years.

Ralph Williams was indicted for selling crack cocaine twice in the City of Lockport in August, two months after being shot.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 22 and was assigned to a court-supervised drug treatment program, court officials said.

