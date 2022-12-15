'Totally senseless and unnecessary violence:' 20-year-old gets 35 years to life for killing 2 young men

Felix Aguirre of Buffalo was a beloved Boys & Girls Club member who never made it to his senior year at Hutchinson-Central Technical High School.

Trenton Sink of Lockport was a 20-year-old with a big heart.

Both of their young lives were taken in what an Erie County judge called "totally senseless and unnecessary violence."

Calvin D. Clemons, who in August admitted to both murders, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in prison.

"You took the lives of two people for no apparent reason," Judge Susan Eagan told Clemons before issuing the sentence.

Clemons, who turned 20 last month, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Dec. 24, 2020, fatal shooting of Aguirre, 17, on Liddell Street. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the March 29, 2021, shooting during a robbery on C Street that left Sink dead.

Clemons declined to make a statement in the crowded courtroom.

Aguirre became a favorite of staff and other youths at the Boys & Girls Club, said Joseph Scarsella, a former director, who addressed the court Thursday.

In his high school years, Aguirre would help out around the club, and with the younger children there, said Scarsella, who also coached him in a Christian basketball league.

After Aguirre was killed, the league named a sportsmanship award after him, Scarsella said.

The 17-year-old left behind three younger brothers, and so many friends and family members remain affected by their loss, especially around this time of year.

"The holidays aren't happy anymore," Scarsella said.

Tajunai Debose told the judge she and Sink eventually wanted to get married and have children of their own.

Debose said Sink took her and her daughter in and loved them "with all his heart."

"Trent was the love of my life," Debose said, before pausing and wiping away tears.

A codefendant of Clemons, 17-year-old Devin Horne, was found guilty in October of first-degree murder and second-degree robbery in the shooting of Sink.

Eagan gave Clemons 15 years to life in prison for Aguirre's killing and 20 years to life for Sink's, with the sentences to consecutively run.

The judge said she would not deviate from what she called a "negotiated sentence," noting she took into account Clemons accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty.

She said she also acknowledged that Clemons had experiences in his life "with violence" that informed who he was and how he responded to situations.

Before he was escorted out of the courtroom, Clemons turned his head to the left toward the gallery and said, "I love y'all."