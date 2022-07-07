Tops shooter's defense gets more time to weigh psychiatric defense

An Erie County judge has given defense attorneys for the white supremacist charged in the Tops Markets mass shooting until Oct. 6 to file notice of a psychiatric defense.

Judge Susan Eagan on Thursday also rejected a defense request to delay the state prosecution a year while the federal case proceeds.

Attorneys for Payton Gendron, who faces both state and federal charges for the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store targeting Black people that killed 10 and injured three, said they needed more time to go through discovery materials provided by prosecutors. They asked for six months, but instead got 90 days.

They asked for the temporary pause in the prosecution because they said the work they will do on the state case may damage efforts by Gendron's federal defense attorneys in attempting to keep their client from facing the death penalty.

Defense attorneys said they were told to expect it would take a year before a decision is made by federal prosecutors on whether they will seek the death penalty.

A county grand jury indicted Gendron on 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A conviction on the domestic terrorism charge carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

Gendron, who turned 19 last month, also faces federal hate crime charges that could land him the death penalty if he gets convicted.

The 26 federal charges he faces are: 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death; three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill; 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Gendron, of Conklin in Broome County, appeared in federal court June 16. From that point, a federal grand jury had 30 days to return an indictment against him.

In online writings posted prior to the mass killing, Gendron described his desire to kill Black people.

Cameras were barred from the courtroom for Thursday's proceedings.

Gendron remains held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.