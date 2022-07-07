Tops shooter's attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense

An Erie County judge has given defense attorneys for the white supremacist charged in the Tops Markets mass shooting until Oct. 6 to file notice of a psychiatric defense.

Judge Susan Eagan on Thursday also rejected a defense request to delay the state prosecution a year while the federal case proceeds.

Attorneys for Payton Gendron, who faces both state and federal charges for targeting Black people in the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store that killed 10 and injured three, said they needed more time to go through discovery materials provided by prosecutors. They asked for six months but instead got 90 days.

The defense wants to have the psychiatric defense option open to them, though they may not pursue it, defense attorney Brian K. Parker said.

Under existing state law, the defense would have been required to file notice with the court about its intent to pursue a psychiatric defense last weekend, which was before prosecutors turned over all of their evidence, Parker said.

Prosecutors on Thursday handed over a hard drive that held up to a terabyte of information, Parker told the judge.

In arguing for additional time, Parker cited "extraordinary circumstances," including the number of both victims and potential witnesses, as well as the amount of physical and digital evidence. He also pointed to the size of the crime scene, also noting it took law enforcement a week to process the scene before it was turned back over to Tops.

"And we're expected to file notice of a particular defense, let alone a psychiatric defense, before we even plugged in the hard drive," Parker said.

A county grand jury indicted Gendron on 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A conviction on the domestic terrorism charge carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

Gendron, who turned 19 last month, also faces federal hate crime charges that could land him the death penalty if he gets convicted.

In online writings posted prior to the mass killing, Gendron described his desire to kill Black people.

Defense attorneys asked for the temporary pause in the prosecution because they said the work they will do on the state case would overlap with work of Gendron's federal defense attorneys, who at the same time will be trying to fend off a potential death penalty.

While state prosecutions don't deal with potential sentences until the end, federal prosecutions start with a consideration of punishment, defense attorney Robert Cutting said.

A notice of a psychiatric defense in the state case could potentially trigger prosecution experts having access to speak with their client, the result of which may harm mitigation efforts in the federal case, attorneys said.

"Virtually anything that we would routinely do on behalf of our client very definitely potentially imperils their chance of putting forward the strongest case in the realm of mitigation," Cutting said.

Defense attorneys said they were told to expect it would take a year before a decision is made by federal prosecutors on whether the death penalty will be sought.

"At the end of the day, we don't want our client killed," Cutting told the judge.

A few minutes later, after a rebuttal from prosecutors, Eagan issued her decision.

"This court is not inclined to grant a one-year stay," Eagan said from the bench.

Eagan also set Oct. 6 as the deadline for defense attorneys to file motions.

Escorted into court by Erie County sheriff's deputies, Gendron wore a white mask and orange jail garb. He was handcuffed and shackled at his ankles.

Like with earlier court appearances, security in the courtroom and the courthouse was heightened. Cameras were banned from the courtroom.

The judge on Thursday also issued an order that Gendron may review evidence in the case only with his attorneys present. Under the order, Gendron's attorneys are prohibited from providing him with copies of any evidence either for him or anyone outside of the defense team.

The 26 federal charges Gendron faces are: 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death; three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill; 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Gendron, of Conklin in Broome County, appeared in federal court June 16. From that point, a federal grand jury had 30 days to return an indictment against him.

Defense attorneys expect a federal indictment to be handed down within about a week, Cutting said in court.

County prosecutors provided to the defense information gathered by the New York State Police, the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office. They have requested information from the FBI, which also took part in the investigation, Assistant District Attorney John Feroleto said.

Should prosecutors come into possession of any such material from the FBI, they will alert the defense, Feroleto said.

Gendron remains held without bail.