 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Tops shooter faces indictment including domestic terrorism, hate crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Payton Gendron Hannah (copy) (copy)

Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah presided over the first several court appearances of Payton Gendron, the man accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others in a May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. This image was captured during a felony hearing May 19.

 Derek Gee / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The white supremacist accused in the Tops Markets mass shooting that killed 10 people faces a 25-count indictment in Erie County Court, including a charge of domestic terrorism that became state law two years ago following another targeted mass attack.

Payton S. Gendron has been charged by an Erie County grand jury with first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, according to court records.

Fourteen of the charges are hate crimes.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime, as well as a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Gendron is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon before County Judge Susan Eagan to be arraigned on the charges.

People are also reading…

A person convicted of the charge of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Gendron, 18, was taken into custody at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket May 14 moments after 13 people were shot inside and outside the store. In writings posted online before the mass killing, Gendron described his desire to kill Black people.

He has been in custody since his arrest on a first-degree murder charge filed in Buffalo City Court. That charge covered the 10 killings.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Gendron, of Broome County, may also face federal charges.

At a felony hearing May 19, prosecutors said Gendron had been indicted, but no details about charges were released at the time.

Last week, Gendron's defense attorneys sought a gag order in the case from City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah.

A resolution has been reached between defense attorneys and the District Attorney's Office in the matter "in an effort not to impact the fairness and integrity of the proceeding," said Kait Munro, spokeswoman for the office.

The order, issued Friday, allows District Attorney John J. Flynn and his assistant prosecutors to make public comments and take questions after Gendron is arraigned on an indictment in superior court, Munro said.

The domestic terrorism charge Gendron faces was enacted in April 2020 as part of the state budget and went into effect in November of that year. It was part of what was known as the Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act.

Neumann, a rabbi, was one of five men victimized in an anti-Semitic attack by a man with a machete during Hanukkah in Rockland County in December 2019. He died a few months later.

The same law called for the creation of a domestic terrorism task force aimed at preventing mass shootings. As of late last month, it had yet to hold its first meeting.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia bans chicken exports in latest food protectionism move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News