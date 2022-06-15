Tops shooter charged with 26 federal crimes

The man accused of killing 10 Black people and wounding three more people in the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has been charged with federal hate crimes, court papers show.

Peyton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, has been charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death; three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill; 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The complaint filed in federal court Wednesday, a month and a day after the attack, lays out the federal government's case that his intent was to kill as many Black people inside the store as he could.

The charges make his case eligible for the federal death penalty but no announcement has been made yet.

The court papers detail the massacre on May 14 and his alleged planning of the attack, including evidence that he was at the Tops the day before the attack and then about two and a half hours before the mass shooting based on notes he took and then posted on the social media site Discord shortly before the shooting rampage.

"At approximately noon on May 14, 2022, only two and a half hours before the attack, he went to the Tops and observed a 'healthy amount of old and young' Black people in the store and noted where the security guard was positioned," according to the complaint filed today in federal court.

The court papers also revealed that when FBI agents searched Gendron's home in Conklin, they found a handwritten note in his bedroom in which he "apologized to his family for committing 'this attack' and stated that he 'had to commit this attack' because he cares 'for the future of the White race.' "

The FBI allegedly found "a receipt for the purchase of a candy bar at the Tops on March 8, 2022, and handwritten sketches of what appear to be the interior layout of the Tops," court records said.

Gendron's alleged killing path was also laid out in the court papers.

He is accused of driving up in front of the store in a blue Ford Taurus "wearing a tactical-style helmet, camouflage clothing, body armor, and a GoPro video camera, and carrying a loaded Bushmaster XM-15 .223 caliber rifle and multiple loaded magazines."

He then opened fire, shooting four people outside, killing three and wounding one. The surviving victim lay still until the shooter went inside and then ran for safety, the court records show.

Gendron then allegedly went inside and shot two more people in the front of the store before exchanging gunfire with the security guard, Aaron Salter Jr., who was a retired Buffalo police officer. Salter was killed.

Next, Gendron allegedly "turned and aimed his rifle at a white male Tops employee (Victim 8) who, at some point during the attack, had been shot in the leg and injured. Rather than shooting him, Gendron said, 'sorry,' to Victim 8, before moving on through the rest of the store in search of more Black people to shoot and kill," the court papers said.

He then allegedly fatally shot a person in one of the checkout lanes and then proceeded through the aisles of the store killing three more people.

The complaint did not name the individual victims.

The complaint showed the terror inside the store during the 123-second massacre.

"Numerous customers and Tops employees ran to the rear of the store and took shelter in a stock room, a conference room, a freezer, and a dairy cooler. Many others fled the store through the rear door," the complaint said.

Gendron then returned to the front of the store where he encountered four Buffalo police officers.

They recovered a rifle which prosecutors say was used in the attack. There were writings on the weapon, according to the complaint, including racial slurs, the names of other people who have committed mass shootings and the phrases "Here's your reparations!" and "The Great Replacement."

Ballistics showed that the gunman allegedly fired 60 rounds during the rampage, the records show. Police found inside Gendron's car more weapons: a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded bolt-action rifle, and three loaded rifle magazines.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.