Tops on Elmwood Avenue closes early following threat

Customers arriving after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tops Market at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo found it closed, according to a passerby.
Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police are investigating "a threat made in connection with the store."
The supermarket, which ordinarily is open until midnight, was closed for the evening.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
