Tops mass shooting gunman willing to plead guilty to federal charges if prosecutors don't seek death penalty

six-month anniversary of 5/14

A temporary sign advises the public that a permanent 5/14 memorial is planned to be completed next summer outside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The man who pleaded guilty to 10 state murder charges in the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket is willing to plead guilty to similar federal criminal charges if the Justice Department does not seek the death penalty, a defense attorney said Friday. 

Payton S. Gendron is willing to plead guilty to the federal charges in exchange for sentence of life without parole, federal public defender Sonya Zoghlin said in court.

The Justice Department has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Gendron for federal hate crime charges he faces over the deaths of 10 Black victims in the shooting at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi said in court prosecutors will meet with Gendron's lawyers shortly after the holidays to allow the defense to present mitigating reasons why the death penalty should not be pursued.

A preliminary meeting will be held locally before another conference in Washington, D.C., Tripi said.

Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to 15 state charges for the mass killing.

"He is prepared to do the same here," Zoghlin said in court Friday.

The federal case was adjourned until March 10.

Gendron did not appear in federal court with his attorneys on Friday morning, having waived his legal right to attend.

Those killed on May 14 were Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson and Celestine Chaney.

Gendron was indicted on 27 federal counts, including 14 hate crime charges and 13 counts of using a firearm to commit hate crimes.

During a court appearance in July, one of Gendron's public defenders told the judge the defense hoped the court case could be resolved "short of trial."

Sentencing in the state case is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Erie County Court.

Because he pleaded guilty to a state charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

