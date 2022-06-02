Tops gunman in court for arraignment on new charges, including domestic terrorism

The white supremacist charged in the racist massacre targeting Black people at a Buffalo supermarket last month appeared before a judge on new charges Thursday afternoon.

Those new charges, revealed Wednesday, include a domestic terrorism charge and 13 other hate crime charges.

This is believed to be the first time an individual in New York State has been charged with this domestic terrorism crime created in a 2020 state law enacted after an anti-Semitic attack in Rockland County.

An Erie County grand jury indicted Payton S. Gendron with first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime and a weapons charge.

"In this case, there is overwhelming proof of the defendant's guilt," Assistant District Attorney John Feroleto told the judge, arguing that Gendron remain in custody without bail.

Feroleto said Gendron was caught at the scene with a gun in his hand. He also said Gendron had a camera on his person when he was caught and authorities have the video recording of what the camera captured.

Additionally, some of the charges carry significant prison terms upon conviction, Feroleto said. A person convicted of that domestic terrorism count is automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole. The first-degree murder charges also carry the possibility of life without parole.

Gendron, who drove to Buffalo from Broome County to commit the crime, the prosecutor said, has no ties to the community.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan ordered Gendron remain held without bail.

Ten people were killed and three others injured in the May 14 attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Police and prosecutors initially charged Gendron with one count of first-degree murder in Buffalo City Court. That charge covered the 10 killings.

Gendron may also face federal charges.

Gendron was scheduled to return to county court on July 7.

