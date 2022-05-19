Tops COO pledges to reopen Jefferson Avenue store as soon as possible

The Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three were wounded in what authorities describe as a racist, hate-fueled mass murder on Saturday will reopen as soon as possible, according John Persons, president and COO of the 60-year-old company.

Persons joined Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and other officials Thursday outside the store, where the mayor announced that the evidence collection phase of the investigation inside the Tops supermarket is concluded.

"We will be here. We will be in this store," Persons said, though he was uncertain about a timeline for when the store can be reopened.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the city planned to reopen the section of Jefferson Avenue surrounding the Tops Markets to traffic at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tops officials have not had access to the store during the investigation, so they are unaware of the condition, Persons said. Until they can reopen it, Tops will continue to support community and workers, he added.

"Tops understands the role it plays in the Jefferson Avenue community and the role that this store, in particular, plays to the neighborhood and, honestly, the role that we play in the City of Buffalo," Persons said.

He said Tops is committed to reopening with "the best-in-class store" at the Jefferson Avenue location, which has been a community hub for Buffalo's East Side since it opened in 2003.

"We want to make sure that it is done right and we open it in a respectful manner for our associates, our employees and for the community at-large. You have our commitment that we will do that. We will balance all of those priorities and it will be a beautiful, wonderful store, and it will be an honor to the victims and all the survivors of this tragic event," Persons said.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross said she spoke this morning with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who also is committed to seeing the Tops supermarket reopen.

"He is aware of the need for a supermarket in this community that is a food desert," Ross said.

Stephen Belongia, the FBI special agent in charge of the Buffalo office, presented the flag that flew over the store to Brown, who then gave it to Persons.

