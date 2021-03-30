Tonawanda woman faces June sentencing for stealing from two employers

A Town of Tonawanda woman who already admitted to stealing $87,000 from a previous employer pleaded guilty on Monday to taking about $136,000 from another, according to Erie County prosecutors.

Sarah M. Smith, 37, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny for stealing from a Town of Tonawanda company, where she worked as a bookkeeper, between August 2018 and April 2019, the District Attorney's Office said.

Smith stole the money by depositing company payments into her personal bank account while awaiting sentencing in another case in which she admitted taking money from a Hamburg business where she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper, prosecutors said. That theft, for which she also pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, occurred between July 2017 and August 2018.

Judge Kenneth Case is scheduled to sentence Smith on June 8. She will be sentenced as a two-time felony offender and faces a maximum of eight years in prison, according to prosecutors.

