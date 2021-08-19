Tonawanda police seek stolen 1937 Chevy valued at $60,000

"This isn't your standard stolen car case," City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels said Thursday.

A mint-condition 1937 Chevrolet sedan, valued at $60,000, was stolen from the garage of a home on Wales Avenue sometime during the dark hours of Thursday morning.

A window screen was found on the ground outside the garage, and a sliding pane of glass was on the floor inside the garage.

"We believe the perpetrator pushed in a side window and climbed through," Foels said.

The car keys were removed from a hook in the garage and the thief opened the overhead garage door and drove off.

"The owner heard his dog growl about 3:30 a.m., which may or may not have been connected with the intrusion," Foels said. The resident discovered his garage open when he went out to walk the dog Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the classic car theft should call Tonawanda police at 692-2121.

"A car like that would stick out like a sore thumb," Foels said.

