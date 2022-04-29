Tonawanda police officers pull driver from burning vehicle

Three Town of Tonawanda police officers were commended by their chief Friday, a day after they worked together to pull a driver out of a burning vehicle.

According to a statement from Police Chief James Stauffiger, the crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday near Parker Boulevard and Faraday Road. A vehicle had hit a pole and went through a fence.

Officers Sarah Heft and Alyxander Pasquale saw the fire inside the vehicle as it filled with smoke.

The driver, Saverio M. Depinto, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, was locked inside.

The officers initially couldn't get into the vehicle, but Pasquale "commanded" Depinto to open his door. Then he and another officer, Jacob McCormick, pulled him out of the car.

A witness told police Depinto's car was speeding on Faraday Road and failed to stop at a stop sign on Parker before crashing.

Depinto faces a felony count of reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving.

"Officers Heft, Pasquale and McCormick are commended for their decisive actions in performance of lifesaving actions," Stauffinger said.

