Tonawanda Police charge Buffalo man with attempted murder

Town of Tonawanda Police arrested a 26-year-old man in the shooting of another man earlier this month.
The 53-year-old victim survived the Feb. 5 shooting on Kenmore Avenue.
Police said Shyheim Rodriguez of Buffalo was charged with one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Rodriguez was remanded without bail to the Erie County Holding Center.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
