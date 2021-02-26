 Skip to main content
Tonawanda Police charge Buffalo man with attempted murder
Tonawanda Police charge Buffalo man with attempted murder

Town of Tonawanda Police arrested a 26-year-old man in the shooting of another man earlier this month.

The 53-year-old victim survived the Feb. 5 shooting on Kenmore Avenue.

Police said Shyheim Rodriguez of Buffalo was charged with one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rodriguez was remanded without bail to the Erie County Holding Center.

