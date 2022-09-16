 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tonawanda police arrest man, 18, in August double homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Double Homicide Tonawanda Arrest

Town of Tonawanda Police collect crime scene tape in front of an apartment building where a double homicide happened overnight at Parker Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on Aug. 29, 2022. Town police on Friday announced they have made an arrest in the case.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with murder for his suspected role in a double slaying last month in a Town of Tonawanda apartment building, police reported Friday.

Town of Tonawanda police arrested Jameer Woods on Thursday night following an investigation into the fatal shooting of two people on Aug. 28 in an apartment at 703 Parker Blvd., at Kenmore Avenue.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale in Cattaraugus County, were declared dead at the scene. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A third, unidentified shooting victim was taken to an unspecified hospital, police said at the time. This victim was critically injured but is expected to survive, police said Friday.

People are also reading…

Woods is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Town police took Woods into custody with the help of Buffalo police. He is being held pending arraignment today in Tonawanda Town Court.

Town police did not say how they linked Woods to the triple shooting.

Police Chief James P. Stauffiger said detectives still are investigating a motive for the crime. He added police do believe another person was involved in the shooting but said he couldn't comment further to avoid compromising the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The people waiting overnight to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News