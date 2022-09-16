Tonawanda police arrest man, 18, in August double homicide

An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with murder for his suspected role in a double slaying last month in a Town of Tonawanda apartment building, police reported Friday.

Town of Tonawanda police arrested Jameer Woods on Thursday night following an investigation into the fatal shooting of two people on Aug. 28 in an apartment at 703 Parker Blvd., at Kenmore Avenue.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale in Cattaraugus County, were declared dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A third, unidentified shooting victim was taken to an unspecified hospital, police said at the time. This victim was critically injured but is expected to survive, police said Friday.

Woods is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Town police took Woods into custody with the help of Buffalo police. He is being held pending arraignment today in Tonawanda Town Court.

Town police did not say how they linked Woods to the triple shooting.

Police Chief James P. Stauffiger said detectives still are investigating a motive for the crime. He added police do believe another person was involved in the shooting but said he couldn't comment further to avoid compromising the investigation.