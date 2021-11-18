 Skip to main content
Tonawanda pedestrian struck by car, in serious condition
A Tonawanda man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening near Military and Coventry roads, town police said.

The victim was identified as Robert A. Crowley, 37.

Police said he was struck at about 6 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Joseph D. Ballard, 29, of Kenmore.

Crowley was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

The incident is being investigated by the town police Accident Investigation Unit. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call 879-6614 or the police confidential tip line at 879-6606.

