The Town of Tonawanda police officer badly injured while he was dragged during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, officials said Monday, while new court records reveal more about the investigation into what happened.

Officer David Piatek was discharged last week from Erie County Medical Center.

"We start out by thanking everyone for their prayers last week as he and his family dealt with this trauma," Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger told The Buffalo News.

Emminger asked the community to keep the officer in their thoughts because, he said, "He's obviously not out of the woods yet."

The two-year department veteran was injured about 8 p.m. May 29, police and prosecutors say, when the driver of a stolen SUV that Piatek had stopped at Sheridan Parkside Drive, near Pyle Court, sped off while Piatek was speaking to the driver and his passenger. Piatek clung to the door of the speeding vehicle, urging the driver to stop, before he was thrown onto the road, authorities said.

Documents obtained Monday from Tonawanda Town Court reveal more about the incident and how police found the two people now charged.

Police said the vehicle Piatek stopped after it drove through a red light was stolen at 3:45 a.m. that day from a driveway on Main Street in East Aurora.

The 2019 Kia Sportage SUV was worth about $30,000 and had a $200 bridesmaid's dress and $70 cash inside, the owner told East Aurora/Town of Aurora police just after 7 a.m.

Town of Tonawanda police arrested Dareious T. Akbar, 19, of Buffalo, on May 30 after sending a photo of the driver to a Buffalo police lieutenant, who said he recognized Akbar from previous encounters, most recently in February.

Akbar is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault and criminal possession of stolen property and also is charged in several other pending criminal cases.

The woman police identified as Akbar's passenger, Mariah Pietrangeli, also 19, of Lewiston, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Town police took a statement from Pietrangeli's mother in which she identified her daughter, on a video shown to her by investigators, sitting next to a friend the mother referred to as "Dirk."

The mother said this friend had come to their home several times in the past few months. She told detectives she later learned his full name when she saw Dareious Akbar's mug shot in a news article following his arrest.

The mother said Pietrangeli is likely to face charges in Niagara County stemming from another stolen-car incident and expressed hope her daughter can get the structured support she needs.

"If there is a way to mandate she gets this kind of help I don't think she would be getting into things like this," the mother stated.

Piatek was discharged on Wednesday, according to ECMC, welcome news for members of the town police union. The Town of Tonawanda Police Club in a Facebook post on Thursday thanked everyone who reached out to help Piatek, his family and fellow officers.

"You all made a very difficult time a little easier and we appreciate the continued support," the post read.