A Town of Tonawanda employee is facing assault and weapons charges after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident Thursday morning, authorities said Sunday.

Kristopher D. Kinsella, a senior code enforcement officer, remains an active Tonawanda employee as town officials weigh what, if any, disciplinary action can be brought against him, Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.

Kinsella, 44, was charged after town police were called to a home on Glenably Drive at about 4:25 a.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office told The Buffalo News.

Kinsella is accused of injuring the victim, who was not identified, by squeezing her neck with his hands, the spokeswoman said. This purportedly happened in front of a child.

Tonawanda police also removed six firearms from the home, according to prosecutors: three pistols, two semiautomatic rifles and one shotgun.

Kinsella was arraigned later Thursday in Tonawanda Town Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as well as assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

Kinsella was released on his own recognizance and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. He is set to return to Town Court on Monday morning.

Kinsella declined comment when reached by The News on Sunday.

Attorney Sunil Bakshi, who is representing Kinsella with co-counsel Peter Todoro, declined comment beyond saying, "We do intend to vigorously defend the charges."

Kinsella, who is also the town's fire inspector, is still on the town payroll. He earned $99,403 in 2022, according to SeeThroughNY payroll records.

Kinsella has played a key role in the town's efforts to force Frank Juliano, who owns numerous apartment buildings on and along Kenmore Avenue in Tonawanda, to make renovations to his properties.

Kinsella in September inspected several garages on Kenmore and St. John's avenues and determined them to be unsafe. The Town Board in November formally accepted this assessment but Juliano has filed suit to block any demolition of the structures.

Kinsella in March provided an affidavit as part of the town's response to the lawsuit, court records show, and it's not clear what effect his arrest could have on that legal case.

Emminger said he was notified of Kinsella's arrest on Thursday and he, in turn, informed other Town Board members. The Town Board discussed the matter on Thursday and will do so again prior to Monday's board meeting.

Emminger said he was limited in what he can say about a personnel matter but the board will consider what discipline, if any, it can impose against a town employee accused of off-duty misconduct.

This is a different set of circumstances than the situation involving Roger D. Murphy, a motor equipment operator who was at the wheel of a Highway Department street sweeper when it tipped over, spun around and crashed April 7 on the westbound I-290.

Murphy, who was charged with driving while intoxicated, was placed on paid leave and later fired. His union has filed a grievance contesting his termination.