Tonawanda man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child
Tonawanda man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

A Town of Tonawanda man admitted in court Tuesday he sexually abused a child in Buffalo over the course of several years, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Mark Schneider

Mark Schneider, 48, of the Town of Tonawanda

Mark Schneider, 48, pleaded guilty to two felonies: second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and third-degree criminal sexual act, the District Attorney's Office said.

Sentencing before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Schneider, who is being held without bail, faces a sentence of 11 years in prison, prosecutors said.

