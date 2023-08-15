A 27-year-old Tonawanda man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Monday evening, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Northeast District officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Dorris Avenue, off Bailey Avenue south of the Kensington Expressway, just after 8 p.m.

Detectives said the man was struck by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

- Dale Anderson