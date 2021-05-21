 Skip to main content
Tonawanda man, implicated by DNA, admits robbing convenience store
Tonawanda man, implicated by DNA, admits robbing convenience store

It took a year to solve a holdup at a 7-Eleven store in North Tonawanda, but after DNA test results arrived, police arrested Travis L. Serrano of the City of Tonawanda.

Friday, Serrano, 21, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree robbery and was scheduled for sentencing Aug. 27 by acting County Judge William J. Watson. The maximum penalty is four years in state prison.

Mary Jean Bowman, Niagara County's executive assistant district attorney, said the robbery at the Division Street convenience store occurred Sept. 11, 2019, and was caught on surveillance video.

But Serrano wasn't arrested until a year later, after DNA tests on a glove the robber left behind the store.

A co-defendant, Dante Buscemi, 20, of North Tonawanda, has been offered a misdemeanor plea ahead of a court appearance next Friday. Bowman said Buscemi is accused of acting as Serrano's lookout.

