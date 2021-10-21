 Skip to main content
Tonawanda man had 1.5 kilos of cocaine in home
A Tonawanda man was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after police raided his home and found 1.5 kilos of cocaine inside.

Adriane D. Roman, 37, was charged with first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team raided Roman's home on Hawthorne Avenue in the town's Kenilworth neighborhood. In addition to the powder cocaine, investigators also found crack cocaine, scales, packaging material and a large sum of cash, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

Roman was arraigned before Tonawanda Town Justice Daniel T. Cavarello and ordered held on $100,000 bail. 

