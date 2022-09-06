Tonawanda man gets 2 to 6 years for 2019 crash into building that killed 94-year-old

An Erie County judge on Tuesday morning sentenced Edward T. Harris to two to six years in prison in connection with the 2019 killing of a woman buried under rubble when Harris crashed his car into in her Town of Tonawanda apartment building.

Judge James Bargnesi convicted Harris of vehicular manslaughter in June in the 2019 death of Lida C. Alminate. The judge found Harris not guilty of second-degree murder during his bench trial.

Prosecutors accused Harris of being impaired by marijuana at the time of the March 26, 2019, crash.

Harris' defense attorneys argued Harris was suffering from mental health issues and was taking a medication that led him to experience psychosis at the time of the crash.

Harris faced a sentence ranging from probation up to seven years in prison.