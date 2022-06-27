 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonawanda man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 94-year-old woman

alminate harris

Lida C. Alminate, left, died from her injuries after being buried in debris when a vehicle driven by Edward T. Harris crashed into her Town of Tonawanda apartment in March 2019.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A judge on Monday convicted a Town of Tonawanda man of vehicular manslaughter but acquitted him of murder in the March 2019 killing of an elderly woman who was buried under rubble in her apartment after he crashed his car into her building.

Family members of Lida C. Alminate sat silently as Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi delivered his verdict in the bench trial of Edward T. Harris.

Harris, 36, had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Harris crashed into Alminate's apartment building going more than 80 mph.

Alminate, 94, was buried under debris inside her first-floor apartment at the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments when Harris' Kia Soul crashed into an exterior wall. She died four days later.

Harris' trial wrapped up Tuesday with testimony from competing expert witnesses about Harris' mental state at the time of the March 26, 2019 crash.

Prosecutors stated Harris was impaired by marijuana at the time of the crash, while Harris' defense attorneys put on a case that argued Harris experienced psychosis at the time.

Harris' wife also testified last week that her husband, who had previously been treated for mental health issues, experienced deteriorating mental health in the months leading up to the crash.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Harris, who remains released on bail, faces a possible sentence ranging from probation up to seven years in prison, said Frank LoTempio III, who represented Harris with Jennifer Runfola.

