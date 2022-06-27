Tonawanda man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 94-year-old woman

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A judge on Monday convicted a Town of Tonawanda man of vehicular manslaughter but acquitted him of murder in the March 2019 killing of an elderly woman who was buried under rubble in her apartment after he crashed his car into her building.

Family members of Lida C. Alminate sat silently as Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi delivered his verdict in the bench trial of Edward T. Harris.

Suspect's mental health takes center stage in murder trial over fatal 2019 crash Prosecution and defense experts offered differing opinions about the Edward T. Harris' state of mind on the evening in March 2019 when he drove his Kia Soul at more than 80 mph into an apartment building on Delaware Avenue, a crash that killed a 94-year-old woman who lived on the first floor.

Harris, 36, had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Harris crashed into Alminate's apartment building going more than 80 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Alminate, 94, was buried under debris inside her first-floor apartment at the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments when Harris' Kia Soul crashed into an exterior wall. She died four days later.

Harris' trial wrapped up Tuesday with testimony from competing expert witnesses about Harris' mental state at the time of the March 26, 2019 crash.

Judge told THC in blood shows impairment, but defense in murder trial says other factors ignored New York State does not set a numerical legal standard for the amount of THC in a person's blood that allows them to be considered impaired.

Prosecutors stated Harris was impaired by marijuana at the time of the crash, while Harris' defense attorneys put on a case that argued Harris experienced psychosis at the time.

Harris' wife also testified last week that her husband, who had previously been treated for mental health issues, experienced deteriorating mental health in the months leading up to the crash.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Harris, who remains released on bail, faces a possible sentence ranging from probation up to seven years in prison, said Frank LoTempio III, who represented Harris with Jennifer Runfola.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.