A 35-year-old Town of Tonawanda man has been indicted on federal charges that accuse him of coercing a minor to send him sexually explicit images, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo said Friday.

Michael E. Swain was charged with production and distribution of child pornography and attempting to destroy or conceal evidence in the case, prosecutors said. He faces 15 years to 30 years in prison.

Town police began investigating after receiving a report that Swain had manipulated a female minor through the Discord social media app.

Federal prosecutors say Swain urged the minor, whose age wasn't disclosed, to send photos and videos of herself to him. Swain is accused of threatening to release the images to the minor's friends and family.

Investigators executing a search warrant at Swain’s home seized a cell phone, desktop and laptop computer and other storage devices. The indictment states that when investigators arrived, Swain factory reset his cell phone in an attempt to delete data on the device.