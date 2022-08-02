 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonawanda man arraigned on manslaughter, weapons charges in deadly fight

  • Updated
A Town of Tonawanda man was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with two violent felonies, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Michael Atkinson, 22, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 19-year-old Harith Mohamed Alkahalaf on April 20, according to the release. The maximum penalty if the defendant were convicted is 25 years in prison. Atkinson is being held on $100,000 bail, with no return court date scheduled.

About 1:20 a.m., the defendant is alleged to have shot and stabbed Alkahalaf during a fight on James Avenue near River Road in the Town of Tonawanda. Alkahalaf died from his injuries "nearby a short time later," while Atkinson was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he was treated for stab wounds, the DA's report said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

