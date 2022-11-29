Tonawanda drug dealer facing at least 5 years in prison after guilty plea

A Town of Tonawanda methamphetamine dealer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Jason Cartwright, 41, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. Maximum penalty is life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Cartwright admitted to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said that when police and the FBI executed a warrant Nov. 1, 2021, at Cartwright's home on Dunlop Avenue, they seized about 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, five firearms, loaded magazines, three bulletproof vests, three digital scales, a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and $48,367 in cash.