Tonawanda detective attacks credibility of convicted killers blaming him for murder

“There came a time when I told him if he got arrested again, I would not see him anymore and that happened,” Bentley said, explaining that Matt had a long arrest record.

At Matt's 2008 trial for the 1997 murder and dismemberment of North Tonawanda businessman William Rickerson, Bentley said he was subpoenaed by the defense to testify to Matt’s good character.

Bentley said he instead became a “star witness” for the prosecution when he testified that Matt had confessed to him that he had killed Rickerson.

“I grabbed the opportunity to get in that Matt told me he killed Rickerson,” Bentley said.

Matt, who had fled to Mexico before he was charged in the Rickerson homicide, spent several years in a Mexican prison after he was convicted of killing an American. He was eventually returned to Niagara County to stand trial in the Rickerson killing. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Bentley says it flies in the face of reason that he would antagonize Matt by testifying against him if indeed Matt could implicate him in the 1993 murder of Meindl, “or any other crimes that they are implying we committed together, like the drug things.”