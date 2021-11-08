Tonawanda detective attacks credibility of convicted killers blaming him for murder

David Bentley says he still recalls the horror he encountered nearly three decades ago when he was summoned to investigate the murder of Deborah Meindl.
“There was a complete blood path around the table,” the retired City of Tonawanda detective said.
Now, 28 years later, Meindl’s two convicted killers – Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh – have asked a State Supreme Court judge in Buffalo to exonerate them. At the same time, they are placing blame for the murder on Bentley, who was the lead detective in the case.
They claim new DNA evidence shows they were not at the crime scene and that Bentley orchestrated the murder by getting Richard W. Matt to kill Meindl. She needed to be silenced because she allegedly was having an affair with the detective and had learned that Bentley and Matt were allegedly robbing drug dealers. At least, those are the allegations.
Matt is one of the region’s most notorious criminals. He served time for two murders, including one that involved torture and dismemberment. He was shot and killed in 2015 after a massive nationwide manhunt following his escape from state prison.
For the long-retired Bentley, this latest turn of events defies logic and contradicts who he was as a cop. He said he built his career on a reputation of being hard-nosed and never one to hesitate going after those who broke the law.
Bentley said he has volunteered to take a polygraph test to prove he had nothing to do with Meindl’s murder, did not know her when she was alive, and never robbed drug dealers with Matt – an accusation made by David Sweat, a cop killer who escaped with Matt from Clinton Correctional Facility, but who was recaptured and remains locked up for life.
Bentley said he also wants to testify if a hearing is held in the coming days by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns. The justice told attorneys in the case last Wednesday he might conduct a hearing before issuing his decision on whether to vacate the convictions.
Of Bentley’s offers, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he cannot make “further comments” on the case. He has already stated why he removed the two prosecutors he had assigned to review the new evidence.
They had determined it was credible and that an argument existed to exonerate Lorenzo – whose legal name is Lorenz – and Pugh, according to Ilaan Maazel, Lorenzo’s attorney. Flynn said and he and his senior staff thought otherwise.
The DA said he reassigned the two prosecutors because of their lack of professionalism in accepting his decision that there was no credible proof Matt had a role in killing Meindl. Lorenzo remains incarcerated; Pugh has been released on parole.
Is absence of DNA enough?
Daniel R. Jay, a recently retired University at Buffalo police inspector who teaches courses on forensic evidence at UB School of Law and the Erie County Central Police Services Academy, said the lack of DNA from a suspect at a crime scene is not necessarily an indication of innocence.
“It just means it wasn’t found. It’s similar to fingerprints. You don’t get fingerprints in every case. Fingerprints are a chance impression left at a scene and conditions have to be conducive. In that respect, DNA is similar and subject to many factors including environment and what objects were touched,” Jay said.
Maazel, who obtained a court order seeking new DNA tests, said the results showed a substantial amount of DNA at the crime scene, but none linked to Lorenzo or Pugh.
Jay said that in 1993, the process for collecting crime scene DNA was “fairly new” and did not include the universal collection standards that are now followed by police agencies. He offered that as one explanation of why a person’s DNA could be missed at a crime scene.
Bentley added that, in his opinion, DNA evidence in recent years has played an oversized role in the criminal justice system.
“It has gotten to the point now in trials where if there is no DNA, they try to imply the person couldn’t have committed the crime. The truth is maybe DNA wasn’t found, but it doesn’t mean it wasn’t there, or it could mean the criminals wore gloves,” said Bentley, who retired as a City of Tonawanda police captain in 2003.
In charging Lorenzo and Pugh, who had fled to Iowa within days of the Feb. 17, 1993, murder, police alleged that Meindl surprised the pair when she walked into her Franklin Street duplex as they were burglarizing it.
At the murder trial, Lorenzo stated Pugh was not involved in killing Meindl. He said another man was responsible and that his own role involved placing a tie around her neck.
According to police, Meindl was stabbed multiple times and strangled with a necktie, in addition to being handcuffed. When Bentley was asked if police handcuffs were used, he said, “They were very cheap sex-toy handcuffs that belonged to her and her husband.”
Bentley also said, “Her throat was slit almost ear to ear, very deep.”
Testified against Matt
Bentley acknowledges he had a long relationship with Matt that started when Matt was a young teenager. A foster child like Matt, Bentley said he tried repeatedly to work with Matt and steer him away from a life of crime.
“There came a time when I told him if he got arrested again, I would not see him anymore and that happened,” Bentley said, explaining that Matt had a long arrest record.
At Matt's 2008 trial for the 1997 murder and dismemberment of North Tonawanda businessman William Rickerson, Bentley said he was subpoenaed by the defense to testify to Matt’s good character.
Bentley said he instead became a “star witness” for the prosecution when he testified that Matt had confessed to him that he had killed Rickerson.
“I grabbed the opportunity to get in that Matt told me he killed Rickerson,” Bentley said.
Matt, who had fled to Mexico before he was charged in the Rickerson homicide, spent several years in a Mexican prison after he was convicted of killing an American. He was eventually returned to Niagara County to stand trial in the Rickerson killing. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.
Bentley says it flies in the face of reason that he would antagonize Matt by testifying against him if indeed Matt could implicate him in the 1993 murder of Meindl, “or any other crimes that they are implying we committed together, like the drug things.”
If the accusations were true, Bentley added, “Richard Matt would have tried to benefit from it somehow when he was alive. But I never talked to Richard Matt about Mrs. Meindl. I was never involved in any criminal activity with Richard Matt or anyone else.”
Bentley says he believes Sweat is making up lies about him to somehow gain favor with authorities.
“Now that Richard Matt is dead, Sweat tried to blame everything on him for the prison escape and get favors in prison by coming up with these stories, like that thing with Meindl and me having an affair,” Bentley said.
Defends reputation
Bentley does not shy away from the fact that during his career there were numerous allegations against him of police brutality, but he points out he was almost always cleared of the complaints.
“I was never a big guy and I never backed down from anyone. None of the complaints were ever substantiated, except one. They paid him $25,000. The guy resisted arrest and he ended up with a couple of broken ribs. I acknowledged that we had a hell of a fight at the station,” Bentley said, adding that his intensity as an officer reaped numerous arrests over his 28-year career.
And while he owns his tough-guy persona, Bentley said the Meindl case brought him to tears.
“I was testifying at the trial and the prosecutor held up her bloodied blue jeans with stab holes in them. The prosecutor asked if I recognized them. I actually cried when I saw that,” he said.
Bentley, however, soon regained his composure.