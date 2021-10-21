Tonawanda businessman charged with felonies after drug raid

A 37-year-old Town of Tonawanda businessman was charged with two felony counts of drug possession after a raid at his home by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Adriane D. Roman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after officials recovered 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from his home in the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue, deputies said.

A money-counting machine and an undisclosed amount of cash were also recovered, said Narcotics Chief D.J. Granville, who described Roman as a “high-level cocaine dealer who has been flying under the radar for some time.”

Roman is a previously convicted felon who runs a cleaning business with offices in Buffalo and Florida, police said on Thursday.

Roman pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charges and two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.