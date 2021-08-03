Tonawanda bicyclist in stable condition after being struck on Sheridan Drive

A 29-year-old Town of Tonawanda man was in Erie County Medical Center in stable condition after being struck by a motorist on Monday morning, according to police.

The bicyclist was struck at about 10:36 a.m. at what's known as a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon, otherwise known as a HAWK, on Sheridan, east of Colvin Boulevard.

Police did not specify the injuries sustained by the bicyclist, identified as Anthony J. Coleman.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as Paul J. Sorci, 74, of the Town of Tonawanda.

No further details about the incident, which remains under investigation, were released.

Police ask anyone with information to call 879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 879-6606.

The signal, which was installed in 2016, connects the Tonawanda Rails to Trails path across seven lanes of Sheridan, one of the county's busiest roads.

