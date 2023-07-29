The white board in Buffalo Police Officer Matt Cross’ office was scrawled with the goals and new ideas for taking on a difficult issue: the mental health of his fellow officers.

Boost morale. Training. Funding. Amplifying outreach. Ketamine research. Wellness apps. Free suicide prevention training.

At the very top is a quote he saw while doing research: “A broken brain needs to be treated like a broken bone.”

That’s the message Cross wants to get across to other officers.

In May, Cross was appointed as the Buffalo Police Department’s first full-time wellness coordinator. Mayor Byron W. Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Common Council Member Chris Scanlon made the announcement about Cross’ new role as part of an expansion of resources to address mental health within the ranks of the department.

Over the last two years, multiple members of the Buffalo Police Department have died by suicide. A national study in 2022 found that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than working in the line of duty, USA Today reported last year.

Police departments are beginning to address mental health within their ranks, among them the Baltimore Police Department – which now has an officers safety and wellness section as well as an early intervention unit designed to identify at-risk officers and address issues before they become more serious.

The idea of having an officer focused full time on officer mental health and wellness is new to Buffalo. However, for years members of the Buffalo Police Department – both officers and civilians – have operated a volunteer group that offers confidential peer-to-peer counseling. They are part of the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline that offers training and support to law enforcement officers and their families.

Cross was already leading the peer group when he was appointed as the wellness coordinator.

Cross, who was most recently a community police officer with the Buffalo department, has a background in counseling. “I never wanted to get into law enforcement. Really, I wanted to be a counselor ... The reason I didn’t go into that is because I took a service test by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and kind of put that on the backburner. And now this is what I’m doing.”

The job entails both administrative work and also working with individual officers.

But it all comes down to one main goal – bringing up morale in a department that has seen much tragedy.

“The major issue regarding stress within this department is call volume,” Cross said.

Police officers know going into their line of work that they will encounter traumatic events – shootings, domestic violence and homicides, sometimes of children.

“So a police officer may see something that’s a traumatic, critical incident – something that a normal person may never see in their life – but instead of being able to take time off and process that, you have to go right back to the next call. You don’t even have time to understand what just took place because people are relying on you to come and handle their complaints.”

Over time, repeated exposure to trauma can take its toll, Cross said.

“We need to change the dynamic of not processing things throughout our career because cumulatively these things start to weigh you down,” Cross said.

But getting cops to acknowledge they are struggling with their mental health is difficult, Cross said.

“There’s stigma associated with reaching out for help. And that’s the problem,” Cross said.

The goal of the department is to break that stigma and also misconceptions.

“In past practice, the departments would take your weapon. They would remove you from duty. And that is changing,” Cross said. “What we need to let our officers know is this isn’t an automatic removal appointment or an automatic trip to the hospital.”

“The hardest thing to do, for sure, is to admit that you need help, or you have a problem. Totally understand that. But with what we have been dealing with as a department specifically the other option is not working for us. We want people to come forward,” he said.

Officers seeking help can be connected to clinicians who specialize in post-traumatic stress disorder and working with police. There are also an array of organizations that offer support, including the WNY Helpline and Operation Overwatch.

Cross also wants officers to know that they don’t have to wait until they are at a crisis point to reach out through the peer program or through him.

“We encourage you to call before you get to a crisis, ideally, to address what’s what’s bothering you“ he said.

The next step for the wellness program is a survey of police officers, asking them what their needs are. Cross is looking into more avenues to improve physical health, including different kinds of fitness equipment and nutritional offerings at district stations.

He’s hoping to help officers heal, as if from a physical injury.

“If you break your arm, it’s not something that’s fixed overnight. This is something that takes time to heal. It takes special people to look at, fix and address,” he said. That’s the same case for mental health. “It’s not something that you go see a counselor one time and it’s fixed overnight, or you come up and we have a conversation one time ... This is something that takes time. So it’s progressive, and it’s it’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to hurt. But over time, it will heal.”

If you are struggling with mental health issues, you may call the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Erie County, you can call Crisis Services’ 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131 or contact its chatline from 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday at crisisservices.org. The Western New York Law Enforcement Helpline is available to law enforcement officers and their families at 716-858-2677.