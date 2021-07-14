To fight gun violence, millions directed to community groups

"We cannot win this battle without the embracing of community and involving them in a very deliberate and conscientious way," Giles said. "And one of the ways to do that is to provide the resources. We believe we can eradicate violence that's going on in the community. We have some very skilled people at resolving conflict. We have some people that we call them credible or trusted messengers that can go speak to the people that are perpetrating this and say: Listen, we've got a plan for you. We've got some alternative plans. We've got alternative lifestyles for you. We got alternative objectives ... if you let us hold your hand."