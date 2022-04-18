Tires on 18 vehicles slashed early Friday in Niagara Falls neighborhood

Niagara Falls police received reports of tires slashed on 18 vehicles in one neighborhood early Friday morning, including 13 vehicles on a small stretch of 22nd Street, according to police reports.

Officers who were called at 7:01 a.m. to 22nd Street, between Calumet and Tennessee avenues, for an unrelated report of an "unwanted person" found the damaged vehicles on the street and parked in a rear lot. Most of the vehicles only had one tire flat, while others had multiple.

At 8:50 a.m., officers responded a few blocks away for a report of three tires slashed on an SUV on Centre Avenue, near Diamond Park Lane.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, officers were called to two nearby addresses on 20th Street, near Centre Avenue, where two more vehicles had their tires slashed.

At 12:37 p.m., police responded back down Centre Avenue where a woman reported two tires on her SUV were slashed.

About 10 minutes later, police responded next door for two tires slashed on an SUV.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.