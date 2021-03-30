 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timeline for local jail inmates to get Covid vaccine unclear
0 comments

Timeline for local jail inmates to get Covid vaccine unclear

Support this work for $1 a month
Erie County Holding Center (copy)

A female inmate sits in intake isolation at the Erie County Holding Center.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Just how soon county jail inmates start receiving Covid-19 vaccines remained unclear Tuesday, a day after a judge ruled New York State immediately had to offer vaccinations to incarcerated persons.

A State Supreme Court justice in the Bronx on Monday ruled the state's decision to exclude incarcerated people from being eligible to get the vaccine “was unquestionably arbitrary and capricious," according to the Associated Press.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporters Caitlin Dewey and Barbara O'Brien

The Erie County Sheriff's Office, which runs two facilities, is awaiting further details, a spokesman said.

"To begin administering vaccines for inmates will take a lot of coordination between the Jail Management Division, Division of Correctional Health and the Erie County Health Department," spokesman Scott Zylka said in an email. "Beyond that, we will need access to vaccines, and then we will have to coordinate with the Health Department on how to deliver the second shot (if required) if an inmate is released."

Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said his office was still reviewing the court decision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News