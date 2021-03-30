Timeline for local jail inmates to get Covid vaccine unclear

Just how soon county jail inmates start receiving Covid-19 vaccines remained unclear Tuesday, a day after a judge ruled New York State immediately had to offer vaccinations to incarcerated persons.
A State Supreme Court justice in the Bronx on Monday ruled the state's decision to exclude incarcerated people from being eligible to get the vaccine “was unquestionably arbitrary and capricious," according to the Associated Press.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office, which runs two facilities, is awaiting further details, a spokesman said.
"To begin administering vaccines for inmates will take a lot of coordination between the Jail Management Division, Division of Correctional Health and the Erie County Health Department," spokesman Scott Zylka said in an email. "Beyond that, we will need access to vaccines, and then we will have to coordinate with the Health Department on how to deliver the second shot (if required) if an inmate is released."
Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said his office was still reviewing the court decision.