Tigger costume stolen, birthday party entertainer punched in dispute over face painting

An entertainer at a child's birthday party was punched and robbed of her costume after an adult got upset she didn't provide face painting for the party attendees, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim told police she was hired to dress up as Tigger from Disney's Winnie the Pooh and make balloon animals at a party Saturday at the Packard Court Community Center.

The victim told officers she tried to leave the party when two women followed her outside. One woman grabbed the victim while the other punched her in the face and took her costume, according to the report.

Police recovered the costume in the back of a parking lot near a dumpster. Officers reported several partygoers became hostile and refused to cooperate during the investigation.

After being told the suspect had already left and due to a hostile environment and the large number of people, police halted their investigation and planned to follow up, according to the report.

