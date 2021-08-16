Thruway crash kills one, injures two others

One person was killed and another seriously injured Monday when a car collided with a New York State Thruway truck on the Thruway in the Chautauqua County town of Pomfret.

A passenger car traveling east collided with the rear of a Thruway platform lift truck at approximately 1:24 p.m., state police said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their passenger was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Brooks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Thruway employee in the truck sustained minor injuries.

Police did not identify the three people.

The left eastbound lane between exits 59 (Dunkirk) and 60 (Westfield) was closed while the accident was being investigated.