Thruway collision between rig and SUV, which became engulfed in flames, injures 3

One person was flown to a hospital and two others suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a collision involving a tractor-trailer on the Thruway in Batavia, state police said.
Police responded to the crash on the westbound Thruway between the LeRoy and Batavia exits at about 6:38 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
After an SUV and the tractor-trailer collided, the SUV became engulfed in flames, police said.
The person flown to a hospital suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries described as serious.
Troopers shut down the westbound I-90 lanes to traffic for several hours, with vehicles diverted at the LeRoy exit.
Police announced at 10:42 p.m. on Twitter that the Thruway had been reopened.
Police did not release any further information.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
