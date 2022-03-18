 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thruway collision between rig and SUV, which became engulfed in flames, injures 3
One person was flown to a hospital and two others suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a collision involving a tractor-trailer on the Thruway in Batavia, state police said.

Police responded to the crash on the westbound Thruway between the LeRoy and Batavia exits at about 6:38 p.m., troopers said in a news release.

After an SUV and the tractor-trailer collided, the SUV became engulfed in flames, police said.

The person flown to a hospital suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries described as serious.

Troopers shut down the westbound I-90 lanes to traffic for several hours, with vehicles diverted at the LeRoy exit.

Police announced at 10:42 p.m. on Twitter that the Thruway had been reopened.

Police did not release any further information.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

