Thruway chase ends in trooper fatally shooting man, state police say

The man died at the scene, state police said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Troopers gave more details at a 3 p.m. news conference. The chase began in the Town of Brant, troopers said. The vehicle was going over 100 mph hour and struck a trooper's vehicle near the Thruway and I-190 split, they said.

When troopers located the man in the city, they found him parked on East Eagle Street in downtown Buffalo and talking to some bystanders. A trooper approached him, reached into the man's vehicle, troopers said, when the man put the vehicle into reverse before the trooper fired shots.

One law enforcement source said the driver was driving right toward the trooper when he opened fire.

The windshield of the vehicle that was facing out toward the street was blown out.

A body lay on the ground covered with a white sheet at about 12:30 p.m. Troopers could be seen guarding the scene.

The vehicle was seen speeding on the Thruway heading east, followed by multiple state police vehicles.

Another source said the vehicle got off at the Elm Street exit of Interstate 190.

The case is being handled by the State Attorney General's office.

