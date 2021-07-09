Three-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday has died, police confirm

On Friday, Perry wrote, "Quelle we love u forever fly high u got ur wings now."

Three men also were injured in Monday's shooting.

While no arrests have been made, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn has said that two "persons of interest" in the shooting face drug and weapons possession charges in Cheektowaga.

The Buffalo police investigation into Monday night's shooting led to a search warrant being executed Tuesday at an apartment on Slate Creek Drive, off French Road, in Cheektowaga, Flynn said.

That shooting, which happened during an impromptu gathering involving fireworks at about 11 p.m. in the courtyard at the Ferry Grider Homes, "was the genesis or the foundation of the search warrant," Flynn said Thursday.

After the search in which police found an assault rife and a handgun, as well as cocaine and drug paraphernalia, two residents of the apartment – Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, 25 – each were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.