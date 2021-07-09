Three-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday has died, police confirm

The 3-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday night on Donovan Drive has died, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo confirmed Friday.
Shaquelle Walker Jr. had been in critical condition in Oishei Children's Hospital since the quadruple shooting in the Ferry Grider Homes.
Shaquelle was on a bicycle when he was shot.
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown released a statement late Friday offering his condolences on the boy's death.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr. who has died after a senseless, tragic shooting on Monday night on Donovan Drive. This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire community. Please keep the family in your prayers, and please, please put the guns down," Brown said.
Family members and friends took to Facebook to express their grief.
"Wake up every hour hoping this was a bad Dream... WHY?" Maurice Walker, the boy's grandfather, wrote in a post early Friday morning.
"Baby Quelle ... Unc will forever Love you," Jamir Walker wrote.
"My baby cousin quell was a wise young boy like he had an impact on every lives that met him," Juaneetah Perry posted Friday morning. "I loved having conversations with him he was so smart to be 3 forever quell til the end of time."
On Friday, Perry wrote, "Quelle we love u forever fly high u got ur wings now."
Three men also were injured in Monday's shooting.
While no arrests have been made, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn has said that two "persons of interest" in the shooting face drug and weapons possession charges in Cheektowaga.
The Buffalo police investigation into Monday night's shooting led to a search warrant being executed Tuesday at an apartment on Slate Creek Drive, off French Road, in Cheektowaga, Flynn said.
That shooting, which happened during an impromptu gathering involving fireworks at about 11 p.m. in the courtyard at the Ferry Grider Homes, "was the genesis or the foundation of the search warrant," Flynn said Thursday.
After the search in which police found an assault rife and a handgun, as well as cocaine and drug paraphernalia, two residents of the apartment – Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay B. Robinson, 25 – each were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.
Flynn would not say whether the recovered firearms had any connection with Monday's shooting or provide any further detail on any evidence recovered, including how many weapons may have been involved.
Investigators determined nearly 40 rounds of ammunition were fired, he said. The district attorney would not say what evidence led police to the Cheektowaga apartment.
Both Richardson and Robinson remained at the Erie County Holding Center as of Friday afternoon. A Cheektowaga judge set bail for each at $175,000 cash or bond when they were arraigned Thursday.