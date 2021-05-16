Three wounded in shooting on Walden near Bailey in Buffalo

- Ellen Przepasniak
Three people were struck by gunfire just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walden Avenue, between May Street and Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, detectives said all three were being treated in Erie County Medical Center for injuries that apparently were non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
