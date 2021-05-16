Three wounded in shooting on Walden near Bailey in Buffalo

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker

Three people were struck by gunfire just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walden Avenue, between May Street and Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to the report, detectives said all three were being treated in Erie County Medical Center for injuries that apparently were non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.