Three wanted in connection with New Jersey homicide arrested in Niagara Falls
Three men wanted in connection with a Jan. 13 fatal shooting in Vineland, N.J., were arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday morning in Niagara Falls, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The trio was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. at a home on 24th Street in the Falls.

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, has been charged with murder, weapons possession and criminal mischief, the agency said. 

Edwin Escobar, 20, faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

Luis Feliciano, 19, has been charged with weapons possession.

All three New Jersey men were taken into custody without incident, the agency said.

The men were wanted in connection with the killing of Luis "Fluff" Rivera, 23, at a convenience store, according to the Marshals Service.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

