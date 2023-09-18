Buffalo police announced Monday that officers arrested three men who they stopped as they drove away from the scene of a shooting incident early Saturday in the 200 block of Allen Street.

Charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony, are Jakari Witt, 28, and Tyree Chappell, 31, both of Buffalo, and Nigel Flint, 27, of Amherst.

Flint also was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Chappell was additionally charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way street. All three are held in the Erie County Holding Center.

The police report did not indicate whether the three are connected with a fatal shooting shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday on Allen Street. A 28-year-old Buffalo man was killed “following some type of dispute with other individuals,” detectives said earlier. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the three were taken into custody after officers saw a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Mariner Street, which is one-way.

Police said they saw a bag of pills and a handgun after they pulled the vehicle over. Officers said the gun was a loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine and a switch, which allowed it to fire automatically. A bag of suspected cocaine also was found in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.