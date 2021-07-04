 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people shot outside Deep South Taco overnight
0 comments
top story

Three people shot outside Deep South Taco overnight

Support this work for $1 a month

Three people were shot early Sunday morning during a dispute outside Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St., Buffalo police said.

The triple shooting outside the downtown restaurant happened at about 12:30 a.m.

Three people – two males and a female – were in stable condition after being taken in civilian vehicles to Erie County Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The victims, whose ages were not provided, were listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened "during an argument and a fight involving a number of people," police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News