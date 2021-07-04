Three people shot outside Deep South Taco overnight

Three people were shot early Sunday morning during a dispute outside Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St., Buffalo police said.
The triple shooting outside the downtown restaurant happened at about 12:30 a.m.
Three people – two males and a female – were in stable condition after being taken in civilian vehicles to Erie County Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center, police said in a news release.
The victims, whose ages were not provided, were listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened "during an argument and a fight involving a number of people," police said in the release.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
