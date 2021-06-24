Three people shot, killed inside Ashley Street house in Buffalo

In 2020, there were eight triple shootings in the city, including one Sept. 16 on Ashley – in the house next door to the scene of Thursday's killings – in which a 49-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured.

Buffalo also had a quadruple shooting and two quintuple shootings last year.

From Jan. 1 through June 8 of this year, there were two triple shootings in the city.

The first happened Feb. 17 on Ontario Street, between Mayer and Gallatin avenues. A 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were wounded.

The second happened May 15 on Sumner Place, just north of Walden Avenue and east of Bailey Avenue. The victims, ages 24, 26 and 28, survived.

In a separate incident Wednesday night, two boys and two men were wounded in a shooting at JFK Park on Hickory Street. The victims were 8, 14, 21 and 24.

The 8-year-old was grazed, while the 14-year-old was shot in the chest, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening.