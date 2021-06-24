Three people shot inside Ashley Street house in Buffalo

Three people were shot inside a house early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

A statement by a police spokesman said the injuries to all three "appeared to be life-threatening."

The shooting call came just after 5 a.m. Thursday on Ashley Street between Milburn and Person streets, one block south of Broadway. The location is near the border of Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore and Lovejoy neighborhoods.

Last month, Ashley Street was the site of both a fatal stabbing and a shooting of a 12-year-old boy with a stray bullet; both of those incidents occurred just to the west of Thursday's shooting.

In a separate incident Wednesday night, two children and two adults were shot at JFK Park.