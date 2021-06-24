Three people shot inside Ashley Street house in Buffalo

Three people were shot inside a house early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
A statement by a police spokesman said the injuries to all three "appeared to be life-threatening."
The shooting call came just after 5 a.m. Thursday on Ashley Street between Milburn and Person streets, one block south of Broadway. The location is near the border of Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore and Lovejoy neighborhoods.
Last month, Ashley Street was the site of both a fatal stabbing and a shooting of a 12-year-old boy with a stray bullet; both of those incidents occurred just to the west of Thursday's shooting.
In a separate incident Wednesday night, two children and two adults were shot at JFK Park.
The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about Thursday's Ashley Street incident call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.