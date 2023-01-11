Three more people are arraigned in separate looting-related crimes

Three more arraignments have been made in connection with alleged looting incidents in Buffalo and Amherst in the midst of the major snowstorm last month, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 11 people have been arraigned on various charges relating to burglaries during the storm at local stores, prosecutors said.

When the looting stops, the costly rush for stores to reopen begins Even if a store carries enough insurance to cover its losses, it can take time to file a claim and get reimbursed – time that can stretch out over more lost sales.

Arraigned Wednesday before City Court Judge Rebecca Town on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass was Walter L. Hicks-Jones, 34. He is accused of entering a dollar store in the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue that was closed because of the blizzard. Hicks-Jones, who was released on his own recognizance because the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail, is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 90 days in jail.

The District Attorney's Office also reported Wednesday that two men were arraigned Dec. 26 before Amherst Town Justice Kara Buscaglia for allegedly acting in concert while burglarizing a business in the 3500 block of Main Street in Amherst.

John E. Harber, Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, is charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree criminal facilitation. His co-defendant, Shaquille A. Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, is charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of attempted petit larceny.

Chillis is accused of entering the store through a broken window while Harber allegedly waited for him inside his vehicle in the parking lot. Harber allegedly drove away as police entered the store to investigate, but was stopped a short time later on Main Street.

Chillis is accused of attempting to steal shoes from the store and was arrested without incident when confronted by police officers in the rear stockroom.

Harber and Chillis are scheduled to return Feb. 2. Both remain released under supervision. If convicted of the highest charge against them, they each face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.