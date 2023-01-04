Three more arraigned in connection with looting incidents during the blizzard

Three more people have been arraigned in connection to looting incidents that occurred in Buffalo and Amherst during last month's blizzard, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

All of the businesses were closed at the time of the alleged burglaries because of the snowstorm and its aftermath.

Joshua McMillan, 20, of Buffalo, was arraigned Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of third-degree burglary. Prosecutors said that McMillan joined others on Dec. 25 in burglarizing a restaurant in the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The restaurant owner reported that about $2,700 in cash and various electronic devices were stolen from the restaurant.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Christopher A. Ripley of Buffalo was arraigned Saturday before Buffalo City Court Judge Rebecca Towne on one count each of second- and third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged the door of a pizzeria in the 1100 block of East Lovejoy Street in the city by breaking a window with a crowbar during the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Ripley also is accused of damaging the door of a second business on the same block.

Both McMillan and Ripley were released on their own recognizances. McMillan is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on Jan. 23. Ripley is set to return for his felony hearing on Jan. 17. Orders of protection on behalf of the victims were issued against both McMillan and Ripley ordering them to stay away from the businesses they allegedly burglarized.

If convicted in his case, McMillan faces a maximum seven-year prison sentence. If convicted of the highest charge against him, Ripley also faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

A third Buffalo man, Quinton D. Jones, 37, was arraigned Friday before Amherst Town Court Justice Kara Buscaglia on two counts of third-degree burglary; one count of fourth-degree grand larceny; two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; and one count of petit larceny.

Jones is accused of breaking into a pizzeria in the 3600 block of Main Street in Amherst on Dec. 24 by smashing a window. He allegedly took food and about $800 in cash from a register. Prosecutors said that, later in the same day, Jones broke into a second store in the 3500 block of Main Street by breaking a window to unlock the door. He allegedly stole about $1,300 worth of merchandise.

Jones appeared in court Wednesday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond. If convicted of the highest charge in each case, he faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.