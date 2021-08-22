Three men wounded in overnight shooting in Broadway Fillmore

Three men were injured, one seriously, in a shooting that took place early Sunday in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, police reported.

Buffalo police say the triple shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. on Broadway between Kosciuszko and Lathrop streets.

Detectives say three men, who were not identified, were shot in the incident. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where a 35-year-old Cheektowaga resident remained in serious condition and two Buffalo men, a 35-year-old and a 34-year-old, were treated and released as of Sunday afternoon.

Police did not release further details on the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

