 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three men wounded in overnight shooting in Broadway Fillmore
0 comments

Three men wounded in overnight shooting in Broadway Fillmore

Support this work for $1 a month

Three men were injured, one seriously, in a shooting that took place early Sunday in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, police reported.

Buffalo police say the triple shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. on Broadway between Kosciuszko and Lathrop streets.

Detectives say three men, who were not identified, were shot in the incident. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where a 35-year-old Cheektowaga resident remained in serious condition and two Buffalo men, a 35-year-old and a 34-year-old, were treated and released as of Sunday afternoon.

Police did not release further details on the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Kathy Hochul prepares to govern NY, women leaders optimistic more change is coming

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News